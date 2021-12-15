Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.95. The company has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

