Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $470.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $485.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

NFLX opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

