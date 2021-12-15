Neutron (NTRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $39,777.57 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

