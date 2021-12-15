Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.11

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.11 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 4311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

