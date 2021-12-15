New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,784,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NECA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. New America Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get New America Energy alerts:

About New America Energy

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.