New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.78

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 10178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

NFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

