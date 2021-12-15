New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 71.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NYMT stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.86.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

