New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,367 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

