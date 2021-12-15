New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Nordson stock opened at $264.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

