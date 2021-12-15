New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of GameStop worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

