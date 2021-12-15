New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,842 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

