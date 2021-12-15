Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,050 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 63.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.