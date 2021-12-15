Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,011 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 856.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

