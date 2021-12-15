Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Shares of MMM opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

