Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 109.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

