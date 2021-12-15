NEXT.coin Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00896195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00257488 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016970 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003230 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

