NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

