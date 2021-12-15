NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.47.

NYSE NKE opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

