NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.
Shares of NKE opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.
In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after acquiring an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
