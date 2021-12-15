NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of NKE opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after acquiring an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

