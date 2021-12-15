NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.10

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 1215515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

