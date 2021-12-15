Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ earnings. Niu Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Niu Technologies.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

NIU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.