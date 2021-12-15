NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $26.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NMIH stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NMI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NMI by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

