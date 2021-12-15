Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,067.54 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Noir has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $255,067.54 and $423.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,434,525 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

