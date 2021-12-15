Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) vs. Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Bank and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordea Bank Abp 1 2 7 0 2.60

Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus price target of $53.16, suggesting a potential upside of 354.83%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp 36.84% 10.11% 0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 3.88 $2.59 billion $1.03 11.35

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

