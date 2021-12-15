Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

JWN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 86,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,683. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.