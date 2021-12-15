North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $161.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.60 million and the highest is $184.80 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $557.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOA. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,286. The firm has a market cap of $410.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,695 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

