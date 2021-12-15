NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 65040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Specifically, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $273,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,362. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 55.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

