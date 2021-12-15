Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,980. The company has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $116.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

