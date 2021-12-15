Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.46 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 16,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

