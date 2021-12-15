Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,566. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

