Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%.

Shares of NTRB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 8,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,242. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

