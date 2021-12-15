Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

