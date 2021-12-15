nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

