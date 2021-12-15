nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
