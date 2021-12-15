Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 533 ($7.04) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s current price.

OCI opened at GBX 396.60 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £708.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 375.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.73. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 266 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.42).

In other news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835 ($39,427.78).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

