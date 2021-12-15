Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 982,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

