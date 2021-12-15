Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 982,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.32.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.