OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 240,931 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,318,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 235,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 221,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.