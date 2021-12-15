OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Down 60.2% in November

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEC remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $4,603,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $9,781,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

