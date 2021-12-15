Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Buys 30,000 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

OCUL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 735,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,086. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $482.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

