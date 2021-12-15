OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

