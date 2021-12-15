Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,443 shares of company stock worth $19,696,860 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

