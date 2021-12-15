Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

