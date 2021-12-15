One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Up 157.5% in November

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 157.5% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OEPW opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 728,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.