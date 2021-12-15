One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 5th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years. One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 268.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

