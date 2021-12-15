ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

