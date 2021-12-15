Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 116.6% in November

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the November 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of OPHLF stock remained flat at $$20.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

