Onooks (OOKS) Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 134.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and $373,908.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

