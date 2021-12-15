Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Onto Innovation worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $37,776,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

ONTO opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

