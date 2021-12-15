OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a positive rating on the stock.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.