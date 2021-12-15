Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78.
About Braze
