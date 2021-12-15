Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

