Optibase (OBAS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Optibase to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Optibase and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 312 973 1186 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Optibase’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optibase and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.50 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.93

Optibase’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Optibase competitors beat Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

